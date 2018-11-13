Middlesbrough striker Jordan Hugill reflects on West Ham stint and has this message after Wigan brace

Middlesbrough striker Jordan Hugill believes he is getting back to his best after scoring his first league goals for his hometown team.

The 26-year-old joined Boro on loan from West Ham United in the summer but has taken time to find his rhythm in Tony Pulis' side following a disrupted pre-season.

Hugill's form has improved in recent weeks and he bagged a brace in the 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic, the victory moving Boro second in the Championship heading into the international break.

The former Hartlepool United loanee believes he is now finding his feet at the Riverside - and crucially his cutting edge.

It follows a frustrating spell at the Hammers, were he made just three appearances in the second half of last season following his £8million January move from Preston North End.

He scored against Rochdale in the league cup earlier in the season but his double against Wigan were his first league goals.

Hugill said: "I feel I’m getting back to where I was when I went to West Ham.

"The time there was brilliant for me and I learned a lot. But I wasn’t playing games and you lose that match sharpness, which you need.

"I didn’t have much of a pre-season either which isn’t ideal, but I’m here now and I feel it’s all coming back to me.

"There were times it wasn’t happening for me and I was more focused on getting performances better, because I know for a fact when my performances are good the goals will come."

The Boro squad took part in a team-building trip to RAF Leeming on Tuesday.

Hugill was forced off with a knock in the win over Wigan but the striker has downplayed any injury concerns.

"It’s nothing too serious," confirmed Hugill.

"I took a knock right on my quad and it was just a dead leg.

"It was a painful one at the time, but I’m sure I’ll be alright running around the RAF camp this week!"