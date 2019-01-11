Middlesbrough striker Luke Armstrong joins Sunderland's League One rivals

Middlesbrough striker Luke Armstrong has agreed a half-season loan switch to Accrington Stanley.

Armstrong, 22, only recently returned to the Riverside Stadium following a productive loan spell with National League side Gateshead.

The frontman netted 10 times in 18 appearances for the Heed in a run of form which attracted interest from several EFL clubs.

But it's Accrington who have sealed a deal for the striker, who recently penned a new deal with Boro.

He will now aim to help fire Stanley up the table, with the Lancashire side one of the surprise packages in League One this campaign,

They sit 13th in League One but, with the play-offs in touching distance, a promotion push is a possibility.

And Accy manager John Coleman hopes that Armstrong can have a big impact on his side in the second half of the campaign.

“Luke was on loan at Gateshead and scored 11 goals in 19 games, he has an eye for goal, he is hard-working and he is a hustle and bustle type of player,” said Coleman, speaking to the club's official website.

“There were quite a few clubs chasing him and we feel he can do a job for us and we are looking forward to getting started with him.

“We are hoping he has a similar impact to Jimmy Dunne last season. They had both played men’s football but then stepped up to better men’s football and Jimmy had a big impact with us and we hope it will be the same for Luke.”

Armstrong added: "I just want to play as much as I can and hopefully I will learn a lot from the experience.

“I haven’t played league football so this is an exciting challenge for me and I obviously want to score my first league goal.

“My dad thinks it’s a great move for me.”