Middlesbrough suffer double injury blow as Tony Pulis reacts to Bolton Wanderers win

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has confirmed club captain George Friend will miss the rest of the season with a groin issue.

Friend suffered the injury during the 3-1 defeat to Swansea on Saturday and scans have since revealed the defender is unlikely to play again this term.

"He's torn a muscle right up in his groin," said Pulis when asked about Friend following Boro's 2-0 victory at Bolton on Tuesday night.

"I don't think he'll be fit for the rest of the season, which is a massive disappointment."

Boro ended a six game losing run at the University of Bolton Stadium courtesy of two first-half goals from Ashley Fletcher.

The result moved the Teessiders up to seventh in the Championship, two points off the play-off places, but having played a game more than Aston Villa ahead of them.

Boro are also likely to be without midfielder Lewis Wing for the remainder of the campaign, with the 23-year-old requiring surgery for a hernia issue.

"To lose Wingy and George, they have been two big players and important for the run-in," added Pulis. "But they're not there so we have to get on with it."

When asked if Wing could play again this season, Pulis replied: "First and foremost, let's hope and pray that everything goes alright for him."

Reflecting on the victory over the Trotters, who remain eight points from safety in the Championship, Pulis added: "I am relieved for the players as I don't think they have deserved to lose six games on the bounce, irrespective of what people say.

"The difference tonight is we took two of our chances, whereas four of the six games we should have won and we didn't.

"I thought we played really well in the first half - we controlled the game and looked a threat - and we had two or three opportunities in the second half."