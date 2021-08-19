The Boro boss remains hopeful the club can complete multiple signings before the end of the month, with one of the players believed to be Sporting Lisbon frontman Andraz Sporar, who is expected to join on a loan deal.

When asked if there has been any progress on the transfer front following Boro’s 3-2 defeat by QPR, Warnock replied: “Not that I’m aware of, no. I’ve had no sort of good news on the phone.”

Warnock had said earlier in the week that Boro were close to signing another left-sided player, with Marc Bola the club’s only option at left-back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock.

The Teessiders have also been linked with Heerenveen winger Mitchell van Bergen, following reports an opening bid had been rejected by the Dutch club.

When asked if the players Boro are targeting could be available for the Derby match, Warnock said: “I wouldn’t have thought so, they are both having medicals but I can’t see us getting them through in time to be honest, too many little bits and bobs.”

Boro have been without Marcus Tavernier and Duncan Watmore in recent weeks, with the pair unlikely to be fit for the Derby fixture.

“I wouldn’t think so, no,” said Warnock when asked if the pair could be available. “That makes it difficult because we hadn’t got an awful lot to change tonight.

“That’s how life is and you have to get on with it.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.