Middlesbrough target Yannick Bolasie only available on a permanent deal

Middlesbrough will need to lodge a permanent bid to sign Yannick Bolasie from Everton, with the Merseyside club reluctant to let the winger leave on loan.

Boro were linked with a £15million swoop for the 29-year-old winger on Tuesday, following the sales of Patrick Bamford, Ben Gibson and Adama Traore, while a loan move was also mooted.

Burnley and Crystal Palace were also said to be monitoring the situation but, according to the Liverpool Echo, Everton would only consider a permanent offer for the DR Congo international.

Bolasie signed for Everton in 2016 for a reported £26million but has struggled with injuries ever since.

Manager Tony Pulis may see the Everton man as a direct replacement for Traore, after working with Bolasie at Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Boro have agreed a fee with Everton for midfielder Muhamed Besic which is believed to be in the region of £6million, according to Sky Sports.

That transfer is not believed to be linked to the Bolasie deal, with Everton keen to offload several of their fringe players.

Besic would certainly be a popular signing on Teesside, after impressing while on loan at the Riverside in the second half of last season.

Boro have also launched an increased bid to sign QPR midfielder Luke Freeman, despite Rangers chairman Tony Fernandes repeatedly saying he's not for sale.