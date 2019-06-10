Middlesbrough’s wait for a new manager is expected to be concluded this week, with Jonathan Woodgate still the firm favourite for the job.

There has, however, been another major swing in the bookies odds over the weekend with Nigel Adkins and Phil Neville now joint-second favourites.

One contender - whose name was linked late last week - can now be ruled out after Jorge Simao was appointed head coach of Saudi Arabian club Al-Fayha.

Simao, who had previously been employed as boss of Portuguese clubs Braga and Boavista, was not formally interviewed but his name was mentioned as part of the recruitment process.

Pictures of Simao with senior Al-Fayha officials were published over the weekend.

Boro have been without a manager since the end of last season when Tony Pulis’ Riverside spell came to an end after failing to land a play-off place.

Woodgate, one of the few backroom staff to remain at Boro following Pulis’ departure, has been among the favourites for the job from the beginning and is reported to be the club’s preferred option.

Long-term front-runner Slavisa Jokanovic saw his odds drop to 8/1 over the weekend, he has held talks with Boro but is not deemed a frontrunner for the job.

Adkins saw his odds plummet after it was confirmed he would be leaving Hull City at the end of June having failed to agree a new contract with the Championship club.

Neville’s name is a surprise given he is currently managing England in the Women’s World Cup and his current deal ends in 2021.