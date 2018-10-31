Middlesbrough to bolster THIS position in January, Aston Villa eyeing sensational and shock move for Arsenal star plus more Championship rumours - including big Leeds United update

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web on this Wednesday afternoon.

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis wants to recruit players in January who will help boost the ability in the attacking areas. Pulis, speaking to Sky Sports following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Derby County said: "Everybody knows we need a bit more individual ability in the final third."

Leeds United prime January target Ibai Gomez was subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 after they sent scouts to watch him in his Athletic Bilbao days. Yesterday it was reported that Gomez is considering a move to Elland Road from Alaves. (TalkSport)

Nottingham Forest striker Virgil Gomis has joined Braintree Town on loan - and scored six minutes into his debut against Bromley last night. (Nottinghamshire Live)

Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing an extraordinary move for Arsenal defender Laurent Kosielny, who is rumoured to be on £90,000-a-week. (Calciomercato)

West Bromwich Albion have joined the race for Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna after sending scouts to watch him in Sunday's League Cup semi-final win over Rangers. (Evening Express)

Meanwhile, Darren Moore's side remain keen on Rangers full-back James Tavernier after expressing an interest in the summer. (Daily Record)

Brentford midfielder Lewis Macleod has rejected a contract offer from Brentford, however The Bees are said to be confident of securing his future. (West London Sport)

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder almost joined Charlton Athletic before taking up managerial role at Bramall Lane - as revealed by Addicks owner Roland Duchatelet.

He said: "We flew him to Belgium. In fact, we met with him, he agreed to come to Charlton. He was very optimistic, we signed also with him. And the day that he was due to give a press conference, he didn’t show up." (Interview by Jim White)

Aston Villa will not allow Jack Grealish to leave in January with Tottenham Hotspur rumoured to weighting up another bid. (Sports Witness)