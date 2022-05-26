Chris Wilder is said to be willing to listen to offers for current goalkeepers Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels now that the season has finished with neither able to convince the Boro boss of their credentials since his arrival at the Riverside Stadium in November.

And, according to reports, 29-year-old Clark is one of the names being considered to shore up Boro’s goalkeeping department.

Clark made 44 appearances this season and has spent 11 years with the Saints having progressed as a trainee and was part of the St Johnstone side to claim an historic Scottish cup double in 2021 where he kept a clean sheet in both cup finals.

Scotland international Zander Clark is said to be on Middlesbrough's watch list this summer. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The Scottish international is out of contract this summer which would mean Boro would save on a transfer fee were they able to lure Clark to the Riverside.

But the Teessiders may have competition for his signature with Football League World reporting a number of clubs interested in the 29-year-old’s services.

Boro will however be able to welcome back Zach Hemming next season after the Bishop Auckland-born stopper earned the player of the season award for Kilmarnock this season.

The Boro academy product made 39 appearances helping Killie to promotion back to the Premiership and will hope that his displays can enhance his opportunities back at the Riverside next season.

Djed Spence remains a man in demand with Middlesbrough said to be willing to listen to offers. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Meanwhile Boro may be rooting for a Nottingham Forest victory in this weekend’s Championship play-off final in the hope it entices the City Ground club to speed up their purchase of defender Djed Spence.

Spence, 21, has enjoyed an excellent campaign by the River Trent after joining on-loan from Boro having fallen out of favour with previous boss Neil Warnock.

The attacking fullback has caught the eye with three goals and five assists this season which has alerted the attention of Premier League clubs including Champions League bound Tottenham Hotspur.