Middlesbrough to revisit deal for defender, Leeds set to miss out on Senegal forward, Ex-Premier League winner eyed in shock AC Milan move - Championship rumours

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United are expected to rival Marseille and Galatasaray in the race to sign Juventus hotshot Moise Kean. The 18-year-old, who the Whites have reportedly attempted to sign in the past, has again been linked with a move to Elland Road over the last few days. (Sport)

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds will also have to hold off competition from Eibar and Celta Vigo as well as Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad for Alaves winger Ibai Gomez. Bilbao and Sociedad are known admirers of the 29-year-old and are now joined by a further two La Liga clubs. (AS)

Alaves have hatched up a plan to keep Ibai Gomez beyond his current deal, which expires next summer, by re-signing midfielder Marcos Llorente from Real Madrid. Alaves are said to believe such an ambitious move could persuade him to stay. (AS)

Aston Villa target Robert Huth has emerged as a shock target for Serie A giants AC Milan. It was reported in September that Villa were interested in a deal for the former Chelsea defender. (Mediaset)

Wolverhampton Wanderers have held talks with the representatives of Kasımpasa striker Mbaye Diagne, who was heavily-linked with Leeds United throughout the summer. (ESPN)

Ipswich Town defender Jonas Knudsen has claimed Middlesbrough were interested in signing him in the summer - and has opened the door to another approach from Tony Pulis' side. (Northern Echo)

Liverpool are deciding whether to recall Ben Woodburn from his loan spell at Sheffield United. Things haven't gone to plan at Bramall Lane for the Wales international, making just seven league appearances since joining in the summer. (Goal.com)

Stoke City will weight up a move for Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster, IF they lose Jack Butland in January. The Potters managed to retain the England international's services in the summer but are prepared for winter interest. (Football Insider)

Reading defender Chris Gunter was named Wales captain for his record-breaking 93rd appearance in the 1-0 defeat to Albania on Tuesday evening. (Various)