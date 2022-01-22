Boro will travel to Ewood Park as they look to extend their eight game unbeaten run.
Chris Wilder’s side are flying at the minute and could move as high as fourth with a win over Rovers early next week.
1. Millwall eye Hugill
Millwall are interested in ending Jordan Hugill’s unsuccessful loan stint at West Brom. (News Shopper)
(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)
2. Charlton agree Browne deal
Charlton Athletic have agreed a deal to sign Middlesbrough attacker Marcus Browne. (Football Insider)
3. Anderson delay explained
Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson has a deal agreed to go to Luton Town, but a confirmation is being delayed by the Toon Army's current lack of available senior players. (The Athletic)
4. Gunners urged to sign Spence
Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged the Gunners to make a move for Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence ahead of north London rivals Tottenham. (Football Insider)