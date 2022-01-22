Sky Bet EFL Puma Hi-Vis match ball. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Middlesbrough transfer news: Arsenal urged to sign Middlesbrough player, Charlton Athletic ‘agree deal’ for Boro talent

Middlesbrough face Blackburn Rovers on Monday evening.

By Jason Jones
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 10:23 am

Boro will travel to Ewood Park as they look to extend their eight game unbeaten run.

Chris Wilder’s side are flying at the minute and could move as high as fourth with a win over Rovers early next week.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Millwall eye Hugill

Millwall are interested in ending Jordan Hugill’s unsuccessful loan stint at West Brom. (News Shopper) (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

2. Charlton agree Browne deal

Charlton Athletic have agreed a deal to sign Middlesbrough attacker Marcus Browne. (Football Insider) (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

3. Anderson delay explained

Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson has a deal agreed to go to Luton Town, but a confirmation is being delayed by the Toon Army’s current lack of available senior players. (The Athletic) (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

4. Gunners urged to sign Spence

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged the Gunners to make a move for Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence ahead of north London rivals Tottenham. (Football Insider) (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

