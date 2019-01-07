Middlesbrough transfer news: Boro and Leeds handed striker blow as midfielder deal confirmed

Middlesbrough continue to be active in the transfer market as Tony Pulis eyes new recruits.

The Boro boss has already completed the signing of Rajiv van La Parra on a half-season loan deal and is keen to add further reinforcements as his side aim to secure promotion back to the top flight.

Middlesbrough had been linked with moves for Portsmouth duo Ronan Curtis and Jamal Lowe - with the latter also thought to be interesting Leeds, West Brom and Nottingham Forest.

But the chasing pack have been dealt a blow with Pompey manager Kenny Jackett confirming he is in no hurry to sell the duo.

"We’ll deal with it as and when it happens," he told the News.

"It is part of the transfer window, particularly at clubs who are doing well because the next level have probably got eyes on picking you off.

"Financially above me it’s a very well structured club.

"There isn’t any pressure on me to sell players other than for football reasons, which is good."

Meanwhile, Boro have now completed the permanent signing of Millwall midfielder George Saville for a fee believed to be in the region of £8million.

The Northern Irish international initially made the switch to the Riverside Stadium on a loan deal, but his stay on Teesside has now been made permanent after the club triggered an option in the agreement.

And Saville is now keen to keep on playing his part as Boro look to surge up the table.

“I’m delighted, obviously," he said, after his permanent stay was confirmed.

“It was a bit of a stop-start start for me, personally. But I’ve played a few games now and I just want to keep going and keep helping the team.

“We all know what we want to achieve at the end of the season.

"his squad is not far away, we have some really good players and quality. We have had a little blip, but we have picked up some good results lately."