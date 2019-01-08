Middlesbrough transfer news: Boro and Stoke eye ex-Manchester United defender

Tony Pulis is keen to strengthen his Middlesbrough squad in the January transfer window - and has today been linked with a defensive recruit.

Pulis has made no secret of his desire to add fresh faces to his squad in the winter window. and has already acted swiftly to secure the services of Rajiv van La Parra from Huddersfield Town.

The winger has signed a half-season loan deal at the Riverside Stadium and Boro are thought to be keen on securing further attack-minded signings before the end of the month.

But today, Pulis has been linked with Reading defender Tyler Blackett.

Blackett, who progressed through the youth ranks at Manchester United, is a left-back by trade and has caught the eye with some impressive performances at the Madjeski Stadium.

With the Royals facing a relegation battle, they are believed to be keen to keep hold of one of their star performers - but the Daily Mail claim that Wigan Athletic have already submitted a £450,000 bid for the 24-year-old.

While that offer was knocked back, reports suggest that both Middlesbrough and Stoke have joined the Latics in the race for Blackett.

Pulis has previously spoken of a need to secure the right recruits during January as he bids to close the gap on pace-setters Leeds and Norwich.

"I think the next couple of weeks, if we can get a few players in then the prospects of us pushing on is exciting," he admitted.

"There's lots of stuff moving.

"Whether we get what we want or not, we'll have to wait and see.

"Like I say, I'm not just going to sign players."