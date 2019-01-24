Middlesbrough transfer news: Boro miss out on striker swoop as youngster linked with exit

Tony Pulis is keen to seal additional Middlesbrough recruits - but looks to have been frustrated in one potential deal.

The Boro boss has made no secret of his desire to land additional attacking recruits, with the side having struggled for goals throughout the campaign.

One name linked with a switch to the Riverside Stadium was Charlton Athletic striker Karlan Grant, who has impressed for the Addicks in League One.

Grant, 21, has netted 14 times in 28 appearances and such form has naturally attracted a host of interest.

Middlesbrough, West Brom and Rangers have all been credited with an interest in the Charlton star - but the Daily Mail are reporting that the trio have missed out on a deal.

They claim that Grant is set to seal a move to Premier League side Huddersfield Town in a £2m deal.

Meanwhile, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray is keen to open discussions with Boro youngster Harry Chapman over a potential move.

While a deal is not near, it is no secret that the Lancashire side are fond admirers of the forward.

And with his contract up in the summer, a move could be possible.

“The positive about Harry is that we know all about him," said Mowbray.

"If he came here, would he get straight in our team in front of all the players we’ve got? You can’t play them all.

“Yet Harry Chapman is out of contract in the summer at Middlesbrough and there’s potentially some discussions to be had, yet he’s their player and they will decide what happens with Harry at the end of the day.

“He’s a Middlesbrough player and at this minute he continues to be.”