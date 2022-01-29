Boro boss Wilder was unhappy with the display in a 1-0 reverse at Ewood Park, in which he fielded the same team as had started the 2-1 win over Reading nine days earlier, and has hinted he may shake things up.

Duncan Watmore, who has been used as a substitute in the last four league games, will hope for a start with Aaron Connolly and Andraz Sporar having drawn a blank against Rovers, while Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun has come off the bench in the last two and is also pushing for inclusion.

New arrival Riley McGree and fellow midfielder James Lea Siliki are still away on international duty with Australia and Cameroon respectively, while Marc Bola and Marcus Browne continue to work their way back from injury.

Meanwhile, Coventry City boss Mark Robins will head for Teesside for the Championship clash with a squad still depleted by injury and illness.

Todd Kane is hopeful of returning to the reckoning after missing Tuesday night’s 1-0 victory over Stoke with a knee ligament strain, while Ian Maatsen is working his way back from a hamstring problem.

Josh Eccles came off late in the midweek win with a cut knee and cramp but is expected to be fit, while Callum O’Hare is nursing a dead leg.

However, Liam Kelly, Matt Godden, Fankaty Dabo and Jodi Jones remain on the sidelines.

1. Race for Bowler hots up Bournemouth and Fulham are lining up offers for Blackpool winger Josh Bowler as they look to beat Nottingham Forest to his signature. (Football Insider) (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Doughty nears Stoke exit Cardiff City are set to complete the loan signing of Alfie Doughty from Stoke City. (Wales Online) (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. QPR chasing Paterson Swansea City have rejected two offers from Queens Park Rangers for Jamie Paterson. (Football Insider) (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Hugill in demand Cardiff City and Millwall are racing to sign Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill before Monday’s transfer deadline. (Football Insider) (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images) Photo Sales