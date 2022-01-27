Middlesbrough transfer news: Boro striker could make Cardiff City switch, Newcastle United reportedly join race to sign Nottingham Forest star

Hull City look set to complete the signing of a Sheffield United midfielder after the Tigers confirmed their transfer restrictions from the English Football League had been lifted.

Meanwhile, Cardiff City could be planning a move for a Middlesbrough striker this month and Preston North End are continuing to run the rule over a former Barnsley defender.

Blackpool could be close to completing a move for a Charlton Athletic winger with the player reportedly undergoing a medical with the Seasiders today while a Nottingham Forest forward could be about to complete a loan move to Birmingham City.

Speaking of Forest, Newcastle United could be about to enter the race to sign their in-demand attacker with Leeds United and Brentford still being heavily linked with moves for the Welsh international.

A Fulham defender looks set to leave the club on loan to try and build fitness and it’s the same situation with a Manchester City forward where West Brom are one of the possible destinations being touted.

Finally, Bournemouth and Queens Park Rangers are said to be making a late push to try and sign a top talent from administration hit league rivals Derby County.

Here are Thursday’s EFL Championship transfer rumours:

1. Promotion chasing duo could compete for Lawrence Derby County midfielder Tom Lawrence has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Bournemouth and Queens Park Rangers (SportsMole) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. WBA could seek loan deal for Manchester City forward West Bromwich Albion are the latest Championship club to be linked with loan interest in Liam Delap as they search for a replacement for injured new arrival Daryl Dike (Stoke Sentinel) Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

3. Kongolo could leave on loan Injury hit Fulham defender Terence Kongolo could return to his native Netherlands on-loan with FC Groningen in a bid to build fitness (West London Sport) Photo: Pool Photo Sales

4. Newcastle could move for Johnson Newcastle United have emerged as the latest Premier League club who could make a January move for Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson with Leeds United also being linked and Brentford still considered to be in pole position (LeedsLive) Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales