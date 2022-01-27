Middlesbrough transfer news: Boro striker could make Cardiff City switch, Newcastle United reportedly join race to sign Nottingham Forest star

Hull City look set to complete the signing of a Sheffield United midfielder after the Tigers confirmed their transfer restrictions from the English Football League had been lifted.
Meanwhile, Cardiff City could be planning a move for a Middlesbrough striker this month and Preston North End are continuing to run the rule over a former Barnsley defender.
Blackpool could be close to completing a move for a Charlton Athletic winger with the player reportedly undergoing a medical with the Seasiders today while a Nottingham Forest forward could be about to complete a loan move to Birmingham City.
Speaking of Forest, Newcastle United could be about to enter the race to sign their in-demand attacker with Leeds United and Brentford still being heavily linked with moves for the Welsh international.
A Fulham defender looks set to leave the club on loan to try and build fitness and it’s the same situation with a Manchester City forward where West Brom are one of the possible destinations being touted.
Finally, Bournemouth and Queens Park Rangers are said to be making a late push to try and sign a top talent from administration hit league rivals Derby County.
Here are Thursday’s EFL Championship transfer rumours: