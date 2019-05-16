Middlesbrough transfer news: Deal for international striker stalls over asking price

While Middlesbrough are not entirely certain on who their manager will be for the new Championship campaign, transfer rumours have already begun to circulate.

And the Teesside Gazette claim that a deal for Martin Braithwaite to leave the Riverside Stadium could be set to stall over Boro's asking price.

The Danish international has made no secret of his desire to leave Tesside this summer having spent a large portion of last season on loan at Spanish side Leganes.

And while the La Liga outfit are believed to be keen on sealing a permanent switch for the forward, Middlesbrough's asking price is believed to be a stumbling block in any potential deal.

Boro, who paid £9million for Braithwaite, are keen to recoup the majority of that fee and have slapped a £7million price tag on the international.

And it's that fee which is thought to be too much for Leganes, who would have to smash their transfer record to seal a deal for the former loanee.

That means it could be an uncertain summer for Braithwaite as he eyes a move.