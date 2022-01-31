Middlesbrough transfer news: Newcastle United duo linked plus Ipswich Town defender could be recalled

The defender has made just six appearances for the Tractor Boys this season and has been pushed down the pecking order.

Reports today suggest he could be recalled ahead of the 11pm deadline.

Middlesbrough in for Newcastle United defender

(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Middlesbrough have reportedly shown an interest in a deadline day deal for Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark.

This news comes after their reported interest in bringing Clark’s international colleague Jeff Hendrick to Teesside.

Both players have previously excelled in the Championship with Clark helping to guide the Magpies to the title in 2017 under Rafa Benitez.

Clark, 32, has been a fairly regular member of Newcastle United’s squad this season, however, their defensive struggles have been well documented and with the imminent arrival of Dan Burn, Clark may be allowed to leave St James’s Park today, according to reports.

A loan deal until the end of the season is likely for both Clark and Hendrick as Chris Wilder aims to add further Premier League experience to his squad following the additions of Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun and Brighton’s Aaron Connolly this window.

Newcastle United have a full 25-man Premier League squad.

