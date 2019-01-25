Middlesbrough transfer news: Striker set for Boro exit with FIVE clubs keen

Tony Pulis is still searching for new recruits at the Riverside Stadium with the transfer window ticking towards its close.

But reports suggest an outgoing could be forthcoming on Teesside - with striker George Miller linked with a Middlesbrough exit.

Miller, who joined Boro in 2017 from Bury, has spent the first half of this season on loan at League 1 side Bradford.

And while the Bantams have struggled for large spells, Miller's performances have caught the eyes and several sides are thought to have registered an interest in his services.

TeamTalk claim that five clubs are eyeing a move for Miller - with Wigan, Barnsley, Luton, Peterborough and Doncaster named as those keen on the 20-year-old.

Miller's loan deal at Valley Parade is supposed to last until the end of the current campaign, but the report suggests that Boro could recall him with a view to allowing him to leave on a permanent basis.

Meanwhile, Pulis is preparing his side to take on Newport County in the FA Cup tomorrow.

The Exiles have already knocked Premier League side Leicester out of the competition and are eyeing another scalp when they head to the Riverside Stadium.

And former Hartlepool striker Padraig Amond believes frustrating the home support could be key to securing victory.

"We will have to frustrate them for a little bit and try to get the crowd to turn on them – we need every advantage possible," he said.

“If the crowd starts to turn on them it shows we’re doing our jobs right.

“The key is to frustrate them for as long as we can and we have to take our chances when they come - like we did against Leicester.”