In the meantime, Middlesbrough’s international players are preparing to feature for their countries over the break.

Paddy McNair will link up with Northern Ireland for their final two group games against Lithuania and Italy – though they can’t qualify for next year’s World Cup.

Andraz Sporar’s Slovenia also missed out on qualifying but they play Slovakia and Cyprus over the coming week.

Meanwhile, James Lea Siliki could still reach the World Cup with fixtures against Malawi and Ivory Coast.

Finally, Max Metcalfe has been selected for Scotland Under-19s, while Calum Kavanagh is on standby for the Republic of Ireland U19s.

Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...

1. Crystal Palace targeting Fulham star Crystal Palace are reportedly looking at bringing Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa to Selhurst Park next summer. Napoli have also been linked with a permanent move, with the 25-year-old currently on loan with the Serie A club. (The Sun)

2. QPR striker set for January loan spell Mark Warburton has confirmed that QPR plan to send out striker Charlie Kelman on loan again in January. The 20-year-old recently had a season-long loan to Gillingham cut short. (West London Sport)

3. Ex-Hull City boss facing sack from Championship club Bristol City are reportedly ready to sack manager Nigel Pearson. The Robins sit 19th in the Championship. (TEAMtalk)

4. Leeds United eyeing move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Leeds United are reportedly keen on signing Nottingham Forest midfielder Brennan Johnson. The Welshman has three goals and four assists so far this season. (The Hard Tackle)