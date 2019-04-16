Middlesbrough transfer rumours: Boro and Aston Villa set to renew interest in £20m striker

While Middlesbrough's divisional status for next year remains uncertain, they are already being linked with a host of potential two signings.

Tony Pulis failed in his quest to bring in some more attacking flair during the January transfer window, and is likely to prioritise signing some more exciting and forward-thinking players when the summer trading period begins.

And the Mirror suggest that the Boro boss could be set to renew his interest in Brentford striker Neal Maupay.

Middlesbrough were linked with a swoop for the 22-year-old during the January window, along with his Bees teammate Romaine Sawyers.

But a reported £20million asking price is believed to have deterred the Teessiders and several other clubs who were monitoring the striker.

However, these fresh reports claim that a deal could be revived in the summer, with Boro, Huddersfield Town and Aston Villa reportedly keen on Maupay.

The striker has netted 26 times in 46 appearances for Brentford this term, and his current employers are thought to be keen to retain his services.