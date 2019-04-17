Middlesbrough transfer rumours: Boro battling Leeds United and Rangers for exciting £300k winger

Middlesbrough have once again been linked with a move for Motherwell winger Jake Hastie - but will face a host of competition.

The 20-year-old looks set to leave the Scottish Premier League outfit after a dazzling breakthrough season, with no shortage of clubs keen on a deal for the wideman.

Middlesbrough, Leeds United, Hull City, Atlanta United and Sunderland are among the sides linked with a swoop for Hastie, whose current deal at Motherwell expires this summer.

However, the Express claim that Rangers remain the front-runners to sign the winger - despite backing-out of a deal earlier this year.

Steven Gerrard's side were claimed to have ended talks with Hastie after he stalled on a pre-contract agreement, but are now prepared to re-open discussions ahead of a summer swoop.

And the report goes on to suggest that a development fee of £300,000 is all that would be required to seal Hastie's signature.

Meanwhile, Boro have taken Tooting and Mitcham United winger Samuel Folarin on a two-week trial.

The 17-year-old, who spent time with Charlton Athletic earlier this season, is the latest promising youngster to join the Teessiders on a temporary stay.

The Isthmian League South Central Division confirmed the news via Twitter with Folarin now aiming to impress Boro bosses.