Middlesbrough transfer rumours: Boro consider swoop for Brazilian defender, Tottenham Hotspur keeping tabs on Championship keeper

Middlesbrough picked up an important 2-0 win over Cardiff City at the weekend.

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 9:26 am

Neil Warnock came out victorious against his old club, leading Cardiff City to sack their current boss Mick McCarthy.

Middlesbrough’s summer signing Andraz Sporar opened the scoring with a penalty in the first half, before Martin Payero bagged his first goal for the club.

The win takes Boro into the top six on goal difference, however they join six other teams all on 21 points.

They will now host Birmingham City this weekend as they look to pick up their fourth successive victory, after three 2-0 wins.

Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...

1. Lincoln City could revisit pursuit of Swansea City star

Lincoln City could reportedly look to secure a deal for Swansea City's Morgan Whittaker in January after a deal collapsed in the summer window. Jez George, the club's director of football, revealed the Imps would "love" to sort January deals for one or two of the players they missed out on in the summer. (The 72)

2. West Brom boss keen on January reunion with ex-Barnsley striker

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael could pursue a reunion with his former Barnsley forward Daryl Dike in the January window. The Orlando City man scored nine goals in 19 appearances for the Tykes during his loan spell in Yorkshire last season. (Birmingham Mail)

3. Borussia Dortmund considering move for another Birmingham City star

Borussia Dortmund are keen on Jude Bellingham's brother Jobe, who also plays for Birmingham City. The 16-year-old has featured for the Blues' U23 side this season. (Football League World)

4. American businessman confirms interest in buying Derby County

American businessman Chris Kirchner has confirmed his interest in Derby County and has formally applied to the club's administrators. Kirchner is co-founder, chief executive and chairman of software company Slync.io, a global logistics technology provider. (Derby Telegraph)

