13th January 2022 - Championship rumours

Middlesbrough transfer rumours: Boro join race for Burnley defender, West Brom target allowed to leave

Here are the best of today’s rumours.

By Molly Burke
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 9:10 am

Middlesbrough have reportedly hijacked Celtic's deal for Charotte FC midfielder Riley McGree, according to talkSPORT.

The Scottish giants were close to signing the former Birmingham City loanee but Chris Wilder’s side are now leading the race and are willing to offer around £5 million plus add-ons for the Australian.

Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...

1. Luton close to securing Newcastle talent

Luton Town are reportedly close to signing Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson on loan. The Hatters have been heavily linked with the midfielder since the summer. (NewcastleWorld)

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

2. Dortmund join race for Manchester United starlet

Borussia Dortmund have joined Derby County in the race to sign Amad Diallo on loan from Manchester United. The 19-year-old has made one appearance in the Champions League this season. (Football League World)

Photo: Clive Brunskill

Photo Sales

3. Coventry star linked with Bolton Wanderers

Coventry City midfielder Jordan Shipley has been linked with three League One clubs - Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United and Shrewsbury Town. The 24-year-old hasn't played a single league game so far this season. (CoventryLive)

Photo: James Williamson - AMA

Photo Sales

4. Sunderland eye £6m Peterborough striker

Sunderland are considering a move for Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris but would be faced with a £6 million price tag. The 27-year-old has score four goals in the Championship this season. (Alex Crook - TalkSPORT)

Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
BurnleyBoroMiddlesbroughWest BromCeltic
Next Page
Page 1 of 3