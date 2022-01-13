Middlesbrough have reportedly hijacked Celtic's deal for Charotte FC midfielder Riley McGree, according to talkSPORT.
The Scottish giants were close to signing the former Birmingham City loanee but Chris Wilder’s side are now leading the race and are willing to offer around £5 million plus add-ons for the Australian.
Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...
1. Luton close to securing Newcastle talent
Luton Town are reportedly close to signing Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson on loan. The Hatters have been heavily linked with the midfielder since the summer. (NewcastleWorld)
Photo: George Wood
2. Dortmund join race for Manchester United starlet
Borussia Dortmund have joined Derby County in the race to sign Amad Diallo on loan from Manchester United. The 19-year-old has made one appearance in the Champions League this season. (Football League World)
Photo: Clive Brunskill
3. Coventry star linked with Bolton Wanderers
Coventry City midfielder Jordan Shipley has been linked with three League One clubs - Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United and Shrewsbury Town. The 24-year-old hasn't played a single league game so far this season. (CoventryLive)
Photo: James Williamson - AMA
4. Sunderland eye £6m Peterborough striker
Sunderland are considering a move for Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris but would be faced with a £6 million price tag. The 27-year-old has score four goals in the Championship this season. (Alex Crook - TalkSPORT)
Photo: Shaun Botterill