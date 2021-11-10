10th November 2021 - Championship transfer rumours

Middlesbrough transfer rumours: Boro keeping tabs on Sunderland defender, Chris Wilder set to recall full-back

Chris Wilder was appointed Middlesbrough boss last week following the departure of Neil Warnock.

When the former Sheffield United boss was asked what attracted him to Middlesbrough, he said: “Historically, the ambition of the owner after being in the game a long time and having success in the Premier League, it’s a difficult gig being an owner of a football club.

“It ticks a lot of boxes for me from the facilities, the fan base, the ambition of the owner, the current group of players and where the club wants to take the team.”

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. Stoke City CEO to join the Premier League

Stoke City chief executive Tony Scholes is set to leave the club after 17 years to take up a new role with the Premier League. Scholes will leave in the new year. (BBC)

2. Southampton or West Ham could land West Brom keeper on free

West Brom are resigned to losing Sam Johnstone on a free next summer with Southampton and West Ham poised to make a move. The Championship club could reportedly be tempted by a £10 million offer in January but would rather wait until the season has concluded. (The 72)

3. Ex-Sheffield United star moves to Australia

Former Sheffield United man Jack Rodwell has joined Western Sydney Wanderers following his release from the Blades. The 30-year-old has joined on a two-year deal. (FTBL)

4. League Two side keen on permanent deal for Barnsley striker

Walsall are interested in keeping Barnsley striker George Miller at the club on a permanent deal after an impressive loan spell. The 23-year-old has scored seven goals in 13 games for the Saddlers. (The 72)

