Chris Wilder' s side played out a 0-0 draw in the weekend's Championship fixture and the former Sheffield United boss believed they could have snatched all three points.

“I enjoyed watching my team come into the backyard of a team who will be no doubt in the play-offs, and we have gone toe-to-toe with them,” Wilder said.

“Overall, our performance was good and on another day we might have shaded a win in a tight game. We came to a side, who I said previously, was potentially the hardest match we had faced.

“However, the greedy part of me says we should have won it.”

Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...

1. Brighton keeper set for Championship move Brighton & Hove Albion are set to recall Chris Walton from Ipswich Town with the intention of selling him on in January. There is thought to be plenty of Championship interest in the 26-year-old. (The Argus) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. Forest targeting Villa & Arsenal strikers Nottingham Forest have identified Aston Villa's Keinan Davis and Arsenal's Folarin Balogun as January targets. (Football League World) Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales

4. Stoke plot move for Sweden international Stoke City are looking to bolster their defensive reinforcements with a move for Malmo star Franz Brorsson. The defender is out of contract at the end of December. (Football Insider) Photo: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND Photo Sales