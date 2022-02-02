2nd February 2022 - Championship rumours

Middlesbrough transfer rumours: Boro made January move for Robins striker, Hull City eye permanent deal for defender

Middlesbrough failed to make any deadline day signings last month.

Chris Wilder’s side made some brilliant signings in January but went quiet when it came to deadline day.

Instead, Boro saw four of their players depart the club, with Marcus Brown joining Oxford United, Hayden Coulson made a loan switch to Peterborough United, Uche Ikpeazu joined Cardiff City and Lewis Wing made a permanent move to Wycombe Wanderers.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Ex-Baggies star attracting Championship interest

Robert Snodgrass is reportedly attracting Championship interest following his release by West Brom. The 34-year-old has made six league appearances this season. (The 72)

2. Hull City eye permanent deal for defender

Hull City are interested in signing Manchester United's Di'Shon Bernard on a permanent basis. The 21-year-old has made 22 league appearances this season. (Hull Live)

3. Southampton eyeing West Brom man

Southampton are thought to be keen on signing West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in the summer. The 28-year-old will see his contract expire in the summer. (GiveMeSport)

4. Posh accepted trio of bids for starlet

Peterborough United reportedly accepted bids from Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Bournemouth for Siriki Dembele, before the winger chose to join the latter. (The 72)

