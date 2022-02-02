Chris Wilder’s side made some brilliant signings in January but went quiet when it came to deadline day.
Instead, Boro saw four of their players depart the club, with Marcus Brown joining Oxford United, Hayden Coulson made a loan switch to Peterborough United, Uche Ikpeazu joined Cardiff City and Lewis Wing made a permanent move to Wycombe Wanderers.
Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...
1. Ex-Baggies star attracting Championship interest
Robert Snodgrass is reportedly attracting Championship interest following his release by West Brom. The 34-year-old has made six league appearances this season. (The 72)
Photo: Catherine Ivill
2. Hull City eye permanent deal for defender
Hull City are interested in signing Manchester United's Di'Shon Bernard on a permanent basis. The 21-year-old has made 22 league appearances this season. (Hull Live)
Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY
3. Southampton eyeing West Brom man
Southampton are thought to be keen on signing West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in the summer. The 28-year-old will see his contract expire in the summer. (GiveMeSport)
Photo: Malcolm Couzens
4. Posh accepted trio of bids for starlet
Peterborough United reportedly accepted bids from Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Bournemouth for Siriki Dembele, before the winger chose to join the latter. (The 72)
Photo: Alex Pantling