Middlesbrough transfer rumours: Boro striker could make January switch to Milwall, Newcastle United linked with Fulham defender

Sheffield United are reportedly keen on keeping a current loanee at the club for the rest of the season but a former Blades player has said they should go the opposite direction and let the player return to his parent club.

Meanwhile, Milwall have emerged as a potential January destination for a Middlesbrough striker who is expected to leave the club while Wigan Athletic lead the chase to land a Preston North End forward next month.

Scottish League Cup winners Celtic could move for a Barnsley full-back, who has been a key man for the Tykes this season, in January while Sheffield Wednesday are plotting a move for a West Brom starlet.

Premiership side Newcastle United are expected to have a busy and big spending January transfer wonfow and have now been linked with a Fulham defender while a home grown midfielders could be departing St James’ Park and moving to Nottingham Forest.

Stoke City are thought to be weighing up a move for a League One starlet while a Brighton and Hove Albion youngster could be set for a loan move to Swansea City but Sunderland are also rumoured to be interested.

Here are Monday’s EFL Championship transfer rumours:

1. Adarabioyo linked with Newcastle move Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo is the latest player to emerge as a potential January transfer target for Newcastle United (The Times) Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

2. Swansea and Sunderland eye Leonard Brighton and Hove Albion youngster Marc Leonard could move on loan in January with Swansea City and League 1 side Sunderland both though to be keen (Sussex Live) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Stoke City keen on League One prospect Stoke City are reportedly weighing up a potential swoop for Cambridge United prospect Saleem Akanbi ahead of the January window (FLW) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

4. Wednesday could move for Tulloch Sheffield Wednesday are being linked with a move for young West Brom forward Rayhaan Tulloch in the January transfer window (Yorkshire Live) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales