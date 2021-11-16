Middlesbrough will host Millwall as they return to Championship football this weekend following the international break.

The match will be the first since Chris Wilder took charge and he will be hoping for a win as they look to move up the table.

Boro are without a victory in their last three games while Millwall – who sit 9th in the league – have won three of their last five.

A win for Wilder’s side could see them potentially move above the Lions and reach as high as 8th.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. Borussia Dortmund and Benfica eyeing move for West Brom summer signing West Brom youngster Quevin Castro is starting to attract interest from top European clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, Benfica and PSV ahead of the January window. The 20-year-old has been mainly featuring for the U23 side since joining the Baggies in the summer. (Football League World) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

2. Ex-Preston striker joins Championship rivals Former Preston North End loan man Andy Carroll has joined Reading on a short-term contract following his departure from Newcastle United. The striker spent six months on loan with the Lilywhites in 2007, scoring once. (Reading FC) Photo: Pool Photo Sales

3. Stoke City keen on move for Rangers target Stoke City are considering a January move for Hearts defender John Souttar after his brother Harry suffered a serious injury on international duty. Rangers have also been linked with a move for the Scotland international. (Scottish Sun) Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

4. Sheffield United loanee emerges as Norwich City target Sheffield United loan man Conor Hourihane is reportedly wanted by Norwich City in the January window. The Canaries' new boss Dean Smith knows the midfielder from his time at Villa Park. (Football Insider) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales