28th January 2022 - Championship rumours

Middlesbrough transfer rumours: Ex-Boro ace to join Barcelona, Hammers set £1m price tag for Nottingham Forest target

Middlesbrough host Coventry City tomorrow.

By Molly Burke
Friday, 28th January 2022, 9:34 am

Middlesbrough endured their first defeat since November as they lost 1-0 to Blackburn Rovers earlier this week.

They will be looking to return to winning ways tomorrow afternoon and could potentially return to the top six.

However, a defeat could see Coventry move ahead of them in the Championship table.

Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours...

1. Everton eyeing Blackburn Rovers defender

Everton are reportedly hoping to sign Blackburn Rovers' Darragh Lenihan on a free in the summer. The Irishman's contract expires at the end of the season and is attracting interest from the likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa and the Toffees. (TEAMtalk)

Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

2. Ex-Preston boss to land new job

Former Preston North End manager, Frankie McAvoy, is reportedly set to become Hearts' new academy director. The Scot has been out of work since he departed Deepdale last month. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Photo: Alex Livesey

3. Spurs out of January race for Hull starlet

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly likely to wait until the summer to make a bid for Hull City's Keane Lewis-Potter. Brentford and West Ham are two of a number of clubs that have also been linked with the 20-year-old. (The 72)

Photo: Harry Trump

4. Hammers set £1m price tag for Forest target

West Ham have placed a £1 million price tag on the head of left-back Emmanuel Longelo. The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest this week. (EXWHUemployee)

Photo: Alex Pantling

