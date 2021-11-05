Middlesbrough will travel to The Hawthorns tomorrow afternoon as they look to bounce back from disappointing consecutive defeats to Birmingham City and Luton Town.
Neil Warnock’s side currently sit in 14th place on 21 points, while West Brom are in third – four points from an automatic promotion spot.
A win for the visitors could catapult them to as high as 8th if results elsewhere go their way.
Here are the best of today’s rumours...
1. Manchester United keen on snatching Nottingham Forest target
Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for youngster James McAtee from their rivals Manchester City. Nottingham Forest were keen on signing the 19-year-old in the summer. (The Sun)
2. Arsenal to trigger contract extension for Millwall loanee
Arsenal are set to trigger an option to extend Daniel Ballard's contract, with the youngster currently enjoying a successful loan spell with Millwall. The 22-year-old won promotion to the Championship with Blackpool last season. (football.london)
3. Chelsea set sights on West Brom starlet
Chelsea are keen to secure a deal for West Brom youngster Leonardo Cardoso in January. The 16-year-old is yet to sign a professional contract with the Baggies. (Football Insider)
4. Ex-Premier League defender turned down Fulham move
Ex-Aston Villa full-back Frederick Guilbert has admitted he turned down a move to Fulham before he left Aston Villa for a loan spell in France. He claimed the offer was "difficult to refuse" but in his head he was "already at Strasbourg". (HITC)
