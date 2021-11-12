12th November 2021 - Championship rumours

Middlesbrough transfer rumours: Ex-Boro winger linked with La Liga move, Millwall open to permanent deal for striker

Andraz Sporar featured in Slovenia’s World Cup qualifier against Slovakia yesterday.

By Molly Burke
Friday, 12th November 2021, 9:51 am

The Middlesbrough forward claimed an assist as ten-man Slovenia took a point from Slovakia.

The on-loan striker put a cross in for Miha Zajc to head home and open the scoring after 18 minutes of the match.

After Slovakia equalised, a Sporar-won corner then lead to a goal for Miha Mevlja.

The match ended 2-2 – meaning both Slovenia and Slovakia were too far adrift to qualify for next year’s World Cup.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund tracking Blades striker

Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly monitoring Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison, who is currently on loan at Burton Albion. The 18-year-old has scored three goals in 11 appearances for the Brewers. (The 72)

Photo: Christian Kaspar-Bartke

2. Stoke City could green light attacker's departure

Stoke City could be ready to allow Abdallah Sima to return to his parent club Brighton & Hove Albion in the January window amid the Seagulls' injury crisis. The 20-year-old has made only two Championship appearances for the Potters this season. (The 72)

Photo: Graham Chadwick

3. Ex-Preston target dropped by Swansea City boss

Former Preston North End target Michael Obafemi has been dropped from Swansea City's squad due to 'lack of professionalism'. The Lilywhites had a bid accepted by Southampton for the forward, however he rejected it in favour of joining the Swans. (Wales Online)

Photo: Tony Marshall

4. Sheffield United to push for Barcelona man in January

Sheffield United remain keen on Barcelona's Alex Collado and will push to sign the Spaniard in the January window. Slavisa Jokanovic was hopeful of a deal in summer but it broke down. (Football League World)

Photo: Eric Alonso

