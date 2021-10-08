Middlesbrough transfer rumours: Former Boro and Leeds United defender retires, Aston Villa join Everton in race for Stoke City defender

Sheffield United plan to discuss the plans for one of their stand out summer loan signings, with the players parent club reportedly considering a January recall.

Meanwhile, a former Barnsley defender has signed a new contract with Blackpool while Hull City have sent scouts to the National League as they consider options for the next transfer window.

An ex-Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers star has hung up his boots while a former Preston North End and Milwall player has signed on for a second spell with League 1 side Fleetwood Town.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have entered the race to sign a Stoke City defender, with other Premier League clubs also interested, while the Potters are also preparing for bid from top clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea for one of their brightest young starlets.

Derby County’s future hangs in the balance after the club entered administrations but reports have emerged suggesting the Rams have three interested parties who have all “shown the funds” ahead of a potential deal.

Wales’ international Hal Robson-Kanu has opened up on his West Brom exit after the former Reading man left the club by mutual consent and another form Reading star has made a bold claim about the future of a much sought after current Royal.

Here are Friday’s Championship transfer rumours:

