Middlesbrough transfer rumours: Former Boro boss facing axe at administration hit Derby County, Coventry City open contract talks with striker

Manchester United have plenty of young talents out on loan and apparently have the option to recall one from a Championship club while a former England striker says it’s unlikely the Red Devils would allow a former Sheffield United loanee to leave the club again in January.

The Old Trafford side are also reportedly in the race to sign a Tottenham Hotspur target from Peterborough United after Sir Alex Ferguson gave a ringing endorsement of his son’s young star to United officials.

Derby County need to start cutting costs and the first name on the chopping block could be a former Middlesbrough manager who has been working at Pride Park as a Special Adviser.

After Lewis O’Brien signed a new deal with Huddersfield Town it was thought that would end transfer interest from Leeds United, but that might not be the case according to a former Arsenal star.

On the injury front, a Reading defender could be close to finally making his Royals debut after signing in the summer while Preston North End could be without their own new signing for the rest of the season after featuring in just two games.

Coventry City have entered contract negotiations with a striker while a reported Blackburn Rovers target “didn’t push” for a move away from his current club according to his manger.

Here are Monday’s Championship transfer rumours:

1. Hatters beat league rivals to Thorpe signing Luton Town pulled of a transfer coup with the signing of former Tottenham Hotspur starlet Elliot Thorpe whose future had been the subject of much speculation over the past few weeks. Cardiff City and Bristol City were both reportedly in the running but the midfielder has opted for a move to Kenilworth Road Photo: Tom Dulat

2. Coventry looking to tie down Godden Coventry City have opened talks with striker Matt Godden about signing a new deal as they look to keep the former Peterborough United hitman at the CBSA (Sun on Sunday) Photo: George Wood

3. Dann getting closer to Reading debut Reading boss Veljko Paunovic says defender Scott Dann is close to full fitness and could make his Royals debut soon. The 34-year old moved to the Madejski Stadium from Crystal Palace in the summer (The 72) Photo: Dan Mullan

4. No guarantee that Garner stays with Forest Manchester United have a break clause in James Garner's Nottingham Forest loan deal and could end the agreement in January if they think the move is right, bringing him back to Old Trafford or finding a different club for him to move to (The Sun) Photo: Laurence Griffiths