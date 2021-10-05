Middlesbrough transfer rumours: Former Boro striker released by Championship rivals, £8m man may have played his last game for West Brom

Ahead of the January transfer window, Sheffield United have been scouting Portugal to find potential options to bolster their squad while Swansea City manager Russell Martin has identified the area where the Swans most need to strengthen.

"At this moment, I don't think about the contract. I'm interested in playing, time will tell if I deserve to move here permanently," those were the words of Andre Zambo Anguissa who is currently on loan at Napoli from Fulham (Tribal Football)

Swansea City manger Russell Martin's first priority will be bolstering his attacking options when the January transfer window opens (The 72)

Administration hit Derby County are preparing themselves for several departures in the January transfer window (FLW)

After reports reemerged yesterday that Scottish Champions Rangers are looking to land Blackburn Rovers ace Joe Rothwell on a pre-contract tin January, Rovers supporters have been redirected to comments made by chairman Steve Waggott last month who confirmed they had offered a contract to the player (Lancshire Live)