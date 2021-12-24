Neil Taylor signed for Boro on a short-term deal after being released from Aston Villa in the summer.

Following their win over Bournemouth, Taylor spoke to the Northern Echo and said: “Pleased to make my debut and pleased to get a win against a high flying team in the league so to get that result was terrific for us.

“For me personally, whenever you make your debut you’re hoping the game goes well and you get the right result. Pleasing all round.”

Here are the best of today's rumours...

No loan move away for Blackpool midfielder Rob Apter was handed a trial by Livingston ahead of a potential loan deal away from Blackpool in January, however the Scottish club have decide against signing the 18-year-old. (Football League World)

Coventry City star extends stay Coventry City midfielder Jamie Allen has signed a new contract which will see him extend his stay with the club to 2024. The 26-year-old played a pivotal role in their promotion to the Championship. (Coventry Live)

Brentford in talks with Johnson Brentford are reportedly in talks with Nottingham Forest over a deal for Brennan Johnson, though they are not willing to meet his £20m valuation. (90min)

Baggies have no interest in Wigan star West Brom had been linked with a move for Wigan Athletic forward Callum Lang, however Alan Nixon has claimed there is no interest. (@reluctantnicko)