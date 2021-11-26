Middlesbrough transfer rumours: Ikpeazu could return to former club in January , Hearts defender will only leave if club receive "huge bid"

Sheffield United wasted little time in bringing Paul Heckingbottom back in as their new manager and he in turn has wasted little time making the decision to recall a player midway through his year long loan away from the club.
A host of Championship clubs, including Middlesbrough and Preston North End, are chasing a highly rated Scotland international but his current club boss is doing everything he can to keep a hold of the defender.
Meanwhile, Boro boss Chris Wilder looks set to let striker Uche Ikpeazu leave and one of his former clubs could be preparing a move for him.
Coventry City are preparing to lose a loan player who has impress this season as his parent club prepare to recall him while West Brom have given their manager the green light to get rid of a striker in January.
Napoli are keen to make their loan deal for a Fulham star permanent, a blow for Crystal Palace who were also monitoring the player, and a Birmingham City starlet has signed his first professional contract with the Blues amid interest from Premier League sides.
Nottingham Forest and Swansea City are though to be in competition for a Brighton midfielder while Cardiff City and Bristol City are showing interest in a key Rotherham United player – but the Millers don’t want to sell.
Here are Friday’s Championship transfer rumours: