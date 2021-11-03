Neil Warnock’s side were beaten 3-1 by Luton Town – ending their ‘run’ of 2-0 scorelines in the past six Championship matches.

Despite Josh Coburn opening the scoring for Middlesbrough, three goals in the second half secured the victory for the hosts.

Boro now sit 14th in the table – though are still within touching distance of the top six.

They will host Millwall at the weekend and could potentially leapfrog the Lions if they are to claim all three points and avoid three defeats in a row.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. Fulham wonderkid rejects new contract amid Leeds United link Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho has reportedly turned down a new contract with the Cottagers and looks set to depart the club at the end of the season. Leeds United and Southampton are both keen on the 19-year-old. (The Sun) Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

2. West Brom to ramp up talks with star keeper West Brom are ready to ramp up contract talks with Sam Johnstone in January in a bid to keep him at The Hawthorns. A host of Premier League clubs including Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham are reportedly interested in the England international. (Independent) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. Blackburn Rovers could revive pursuit of ex-Fulham striker Blackburn Rovers could revive their summer pursuit of Bordeaux and ex-Fulham forward Josh Maja in January. The 22-year-old was close to returning to England until an injury issue emerged in the latter stages. (The 72) Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

4. Wayne Rooney makes admission amid Derby County takeover talks Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has admitted he already has plans for the January window in case a takeover of the club is completed by then. The Rams are currently in administration and under transfer embargo as they seek to find a buyer. (Derbyshire Live) Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales