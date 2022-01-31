Chris Wilder has enjoyed a positive month in his first transfer window as Middlesbrough boss.

The Championship club have brought in Charlotte midfielder Riley McGree, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Aaron Connolly and Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun.

Neil Taylor also agreed a contract extension with the club after joining on a short-term contract in November.

Dejan Stojanovic has joined FC Ingolstadt on loan until the end of the season, while Middlesbrough are facing a challenge to keep hold of Djed Spence before the deadline.

The full-back is enjoying a brilliant loan spell with Nottingham Forest and has attracted the attention of a number of clubs including Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Here are the best of today’s transfer deadline day rumours...

1. Barnsley eye Man City full-back Barnsley are targeting a move for Manchester City's Luke Bolton before tonight's deadline. The 22-year-old has spent the last three seasons on loan with Wycombe Wanderers, Luton Town and Dundee United. (Football Insider)

2. Oxford United targeting Luton striker Oxford United are lining up a return for former striker Danny Hylton, who joined Luton Town from the Us in 2016. The 32-year-old has only made five Championship appearances this season. (Football League World)

3. Terriers to sign second Chelsea loanee Huddersfield Town are reportedly poised to seal a loan move for Chelsea's Tino Anjorin, joining Levi Colwill at the John Smith's Stadium. Southampton have also been linked with the midfielder. (Football League World)

4. Bournemouth agree fee for Posh starlet Bournemouth have reportedly agreed a fee with Peterborough United for Siriki Dembele. The winger previously rejected a move to Birmingham City after Posh accepted a £1.5 million bid from the Blues. (Bournemouth Echo)