After a difficult defeat to Blackburn Rovers last time out, Andraz Sporar gifted Middlesbrough the three points against Coventry City yesterday with his second half goal.

Boro now sit sixth in the league – level on points seventh place Huddersfield Town.

They now face a trip to Old Trafford in Friday’s FA Cup clash, before facing QPR in the Championship five days later.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Blades striker to make Italy move Sheffield United's Lys Mousset is set to join Serie A side Salernitana before Monday's deadline. The Italian are rock bottom of the league - eight points from safety. (Sky Sports)

2. Aberdeen eye Blackburn ace Aberdeen are considering a loan move for Blackburn Rovers midfielder, Jacob Davenport. The 23-year-old joined the Championship club from Mancehster City in 2018. (The Press and Journal)

3. Spurs consider Boro swoop Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering deadline day moves for Brighton's Yves Bissouma and Middlesbrough's Djed Spence. The right-back's impressive season on-loan with Nottingham Forest has attracted plenty of Premier League interest. (Mirror)

4. Barnsley enter race for Ipswich Town youngster Barnsley have joined Hull City and Cardiff City in the race to sign Ipswich Town teenager, Tyreece Simpson. The 19-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Swindon Town, scoring 11 goals in 30 matches. (Football League World)