Middlesbrough will travel to Ewood Park on Monday evening as they look to extend their eight game unbeaten run.
Chris Wilder’s side are flying at the minute and could move into fourth place with a win over Blackburn this weekend.
Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...
1. Blades midfielder switch 'close'
Paul Heckingbottom has admitted Regan Slater's move to Hull City is 'close'. The midfielder spent last season on loan with the Tigers. (Sheffield Star)
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Brentford target valued at £18m
Nottingham Forest are holding out for £18 million for Brennan Johnson. Brentford are currently leading the race for the winger, with Newcastle, Tottenham and West Ham also interested. (TEAMtalk)
Photo: James Williamson - AMA
3. Ipswich sign Blackpool target
Tyreeq Bakinson has joined Ipswich Town from Bristol City on loan. Blackpool and Hull City were keen on the midfielder but Nigel Pearson didn't want him to go to a Championship rival. (Ipswich Town)
Photo: Jacques Feeney
4. West Brom striker could be set for recall
West Brom's on-loan striker, Jordan Hugill, could be recalled by Norwich City following his lack of game time at The Hawthorns. The 29-year-old has scored once in 20 appearances for the Baggies. (Eastern Daily Press)
Photo: Visionhaus