Middlesbrough transfer rumours: Wilder expected to be busy in January transfer window, Bournemouth will need "absurd" offer to sell Newcastle United and Liverpool linked defender

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom plans to strengthen the Blades next month, issuing a “wait and see” promise, while Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has dropped similar hints that they will be busy during the winter window.

Over at London Road, an out of favour Peterborough United player is understood to have rejected the chance to join a League Two side on loan.

Premier League sides will be looking to lure some of the Championships top talents away with Watford reportedly interested in Huddersifeld Town star.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth have said it will take “absurd money" for them to sell a Premier League linked defender net month and Newcastle United could move for a former Fulham striker.

Further news claims that both Newcastle and Everton are interested in a £20 million rated Nottingham Forest player who has already been linked with Brentford and West Ham.

Birmingham City are understood to be monitoring the situation of a Swansea City full back that they could look to land while West Brom could look to bring a former loanee back to The Hawthorns next month.

It’s going to be a buys January transfer window in the English second tier for sure.

Here are Wednesday's EFL Championship transfer rumours:

1. Dembele to return to English football? Newcastle United are weighing up a move for former Fulham striker Moussa Dembele, currently with French Ligue 1 side Lyon (Daily MAil) Photo: Eurasia Sport Images Photo Sales

2. Two more Premier League clubs keen on Johnson Everton and Newcastle United have joined West Ham and Brentford in the race to sign Nottingham Forest starlet Brennan Johnson, who could leave in January if Forest recieve a bid of £20 million (Daily Mail) Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

3. Yokuslu keen on West Brom return Former West Brom loanee Okay Yokuslu, who spent the latter half of the 202021 season at The Hawthorns, is keen on making a return to the club (La Voz De Galicia) Photo: Angel Martinez Photo Sales

4. Blues keeping tabs on Swansea's Bidwell Birmingham City are keeping tabs on Swansea City left wing-back Jake Bidwell ahead of the January transfer window (BirminghalLive) Photo: Athena Pictures Photo Sales