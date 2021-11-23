Middlesbrough transfer rumours: Wilder ready to replace former Wycombe and Hearts striker in January, Derby County plan to keep hold of player till end of season

Under pressure Sheffield United boss Slaviša Jokanović has been dealt a fresh blow as a reported target, who the Blades had hoped to sign on-loan from Manchester United, has knocked back a move to Bramall Lane in favour of the Dutch top flight.

Meanwhile, former United manager Chris Wilder is set to allow one of his Middlesbrough strikers to leave in January while West Brom’s head coach has said they have enough options in the forward areas as things stand.

In League 1, Lincoln City boss Michael Apleton has commented on Barnsley and Preston North End target Anthony Scully and Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has revealed their stance on Marcus Harness – who is wanted by Blackburn Rovers.

The agent of Reading star John Swift, who is wanted by multiple Premier League clubs, has highlighted Leeds United as a potential destination for his client while Derby County have confirmed they have no plans to let one of their key players leave before the end of the season.

A Stoke City players is wanted permanently by his current loan club while a current Feyenoord attacker has revealed that Nottingham Forest were interested in his signature during the summer transfer window’s deadline day.

Here are Tuesday’s Championship transfer rumours:

1. New Spurs boss keen on Johnstone Tottenham Hotspur were linked with a move for West Brom keepers Sam Johnstone before the arrival of Antonio Conte and it appears their new head coach is also keen on bringing the England international to the London club, potentially a a replacement for Hugo Lloris (Daily Mail)

2. Forest missed out on Dessers Feyenoord forward Cyriel Dessers has revealed Nottingham Forest were one of three teams, including the Dutch club and Belgian side Royal Antwerp, that he had the choice of joining on Deadline Day in August (Sports Nieuws)

3. Red Bulls want to sign Edwards permanently New York Red Bulls want to keep Stoke City loannee Tom Edwards on a permanent basis but the defender could be back training with the Potters next week (StokeonTrentLive)

4. Derby plan to keep hold of Lawrence Derby County boss Wayne Rooney says Tom Lawrence will be staying until the end of the season despite interest from West Brom, Bournemouth, Stoke City and Swansea City (The72)