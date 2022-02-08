Chris Wilder’s side pulled off a stunning penalty shoot-out win over Manchester United on Friday evening following Matt Crooks’ equaliser to make it 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Boro have beaten the Red Devils only once since 2005 – beating them on penalties once again in a League Cup clash in 2015.

The Championship club will now face another tough test in Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round – however will play their tie at the Riverside Stadium this time.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Everton & Leicester battle for Robins star Everton and Leicester City are both interested in Bristol City's Alex Scott. The 18-year-old has made 23 league appearances this season. (Football Insider) Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

2. Wolves eye Fry Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly keen on signing Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry. A number of Premier League clubs including West Ham and Leeds United are also interested. (Football League World) Photo: Chloe Knott - Danehouse Photo Sales

3. Spurs scout Notts Forest duo Tottenham's managing director Fabio Paratici was spotted at Nottingham Forest's FA Cup match against Leicester City, scouting Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson. The pair both scored against the Foxes. (football.london) Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS Photo Sales

4. Cardiff to discuss captain's future Steve Morison has said he will discuss Sean Morrison's future with the board after the defender was ruled out for nine months. Morison's contract expires in the summer. (BBC Sport) Photo: James Williamson - AMA Photo Sales