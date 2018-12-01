Middlesbrough transfer target opens up on summer interest and future aspirations at Millwall

Middlesbrough transfer target Jed Wallace never wanted to leave Millwall in the summer and is 'amazed' Lions fans have questioned his commitment since.

The 24-year-old midfielder was the subject of a £10million joint bid from Boro in August, which included his Millwall team-mate George Saville.

That offer was rejected before the Teessiders secured a loan deal for Saville, with an agreement to make the deal permanent in January - which is believed to be around £7million.

Wallace stayed at Millwall, who have endued a difficult start to the season and sit 21st in the Championship ahead of Sunday's trip to Bristol City.

But Wallace has been slightly disturbed by some fans questioning his loyalty to the club, following the summer interest from Boro.

“I feel I have to put the record straight: I love playing for this club," Wallace told Millwall website NewsAtDen earlier this week.

“But then I have two or three bad games and people are questioning my commitment to the club, which, to be honest, amazed me.

“I don’t know if people put two and two together but I’ve never once said to anyone anywhere that I wanted to leave. I’ve always maintained that I love playing for this club, and that’s it.

“Obviously a few things went on in the summer and the club made it clear that they didn’t want to lose me at any price.

“I was in with the manager [Neil Harris] speaking about it and for all the fans knew I might have been in there saying I didn’t want to leave.”

Wallace signed an new "long-term contract" at The Den earlier this week, but the London club didn't reveal its length.

Despite this season's struggles, he believes the club are moving in the right direction under Neil Harris following last season's eighth-place finish.

"I’ve always maintained it’s not about what I’m earning, it’s the ambition of where the club want to go,” added Wallace.

“I’ve always said that if this manager was in charge the club would be moving in the right direction.

“It’s something I want to be part of. It felt right, and I’ve loved every minute I’ve been here so why wouldn’t I want to stay.”