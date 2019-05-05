Middlesbrough unchanged, Rotherham's surprise omission plus West Brom name strong side at Derby: Championship play-off race

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has named an unchanged side for this afternoon's trip to Rotherham.

Boro must beat the Millers, and hope Derby fail to beat West Brom at Pride Park, to secure the final play-off place in the Championship.

It comes as no surprise that Pulis has selected the same starting XI which beat Reading 2-1 at the Riverside just over a week ago.

With defenders George Friend, Daniel Ayala and Dael Fry out injured, Ryan Shotton, Paddy McNair and Aden Flint will make up a back three in a 3-5-2 formation.

Jonny Howson and George Savillie will operate as wing-backs, with John Obi Mikel, Lewis Wing and Mo Besic starting in midfield.

Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher will lead the line for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Rotherham, who were relegated from the second tier last weekend, have made two changes following their 2-1 defeat to West Brom last Saturday.

Midfielder Will Vaulks has not recovered from an injury and has been replaced by Ben Wiles, while goalkeeper Marek Rodak is missing through illness.

It means Lewis Price will start between the sticks for the hosts, and there is no substitute goalkeeper on the bench.

Elsewhere, West Brom, who have already secured a play-off spot, have made just one alteration to face the Rams, with Jacob Murphy coming in for Chris Brunt.

Bristol City also have an outside of reaching the top six if they beat Hull City and both Derby and Boro slip up.