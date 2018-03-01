Middlesbrough v Leeds United: Boro doing their best to get game on as 'Beast from the East' clean-up continues

Middlesbrough staff are working round the clock in a bid to ensure Friday night's game against Leeds United goes ahead.

The region has been hit hard by the so-called 'Beast from the East' storm, with heavy snow continuing to cause problems on the region's roads.

Middlesbrough host Leeds at the Riverside on Friday night (KO 7.45pm) in a televised game, with 27,000 tickets sold for the Championship clash.

Boro are doing what they can to ensure the game goes ahead and as things stand the fixture is still scheduled to go ahead.

A Boro statement read: "A clear-up operation which began in earnest on Wednesday is continuing after Teesside was hit by several more inches of snow overnight.

"Work is ongoing to clear the pitch and the stands at the Riverside ahead of Friday's game against Leeds United.

"Over 27,000 tickets have been sold for the televised game."

Boro staff were today out at 7.30am attempting to clear some of the surrounding paths at the Riverside, while ground staff spent all of Wednesday on the pitch to give the club the best possible chance of the game going ahead.

Boro bosses were due to meet this morning with officers from the council, police and transport chiefs, with supporter safety top of the agenda in determining whether the game does go ahead or not.