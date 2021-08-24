Here, we round-up all the latest transfer rumours involving Middlesbrough that have emerged today:

Boro ‘way short’ of Bidwell valuation

Middlesbrough are still ‘way short’ of matching Swansea City’s valuation of left-back Jake Bidwell.

Middlesbrough will have to up their offer if they are to sign Swansea City's Jake Bidwell (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Bidwell, 28, has been linked with a move away from the Swansea.com Stadium all summer with Neil Warnock keen to bring in a left-sided defender.

However, the two clubs are yet to agree on a fee for Bidwell with the Swans reportedly putting a £2.5million valuation on Bidwell.

Even if the two clubs agree on a fee, it is believed that Swansea will only sanction the deal if they can draft in a replacement, but their chase of Max Lowe has slowed in recent weeks.

This deal feels like one that will rumble on and on until deadline day at 11pm on Tuesday August 31.

Middlesbrough ‘make approach’ for former defender

Neil Warnock has reportedly approached one of his former players to tempt him to sign for Boro this window.

Joe Bennett, who played under Warnock at Cardiff, was released by The Bluebirds earlier in the summer and has yet to find himself a new club.

The left-back started his career at The Riverside, making 93 appearances in all competitions for Boro, before being sold to Aston Villa in 2012.

Bennett is currently still recovering from an ACL injury but it is believed that he’s not too far away from a return to action.

Gray’s wages remain a stumbling-block

Fresh reports today have confirmed that Andre Gray’s wages are causing a stumbling-block ahead of any potential loan-deals.

Gray has not been selected in either of Watford’s two Premier League squads this season and has been made available for departure from Vicarage Road.

A host of Championship clubs are rumoured to hold an interest in Gray with Middlesbrough, Birmingham City and QPR believed to be the front-runners for a deal.

However, Gray reportedly earns £70,000 a week, making him one of Watford’s highest-earners and it’s this wage that is putting off potential suitors.

Gray would certainly bolster Boro’s attacking options but they may need to fork-out a little more than expected if they are to land the former Burnley striker.

