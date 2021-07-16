Here are some of the latest Boro-related news stories from around the web:

Manchester City midfielder linked

Middlesbrough are one of several clubs who have been credited with interest in Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle.

Tommy Doyle playing for Manchester City Under-23s.

According to Football League World, Sheffield United, West Brom and Fulham are also among the Championship clubs who are interested in taking the 19-year-old on loan this season.

Doyle impressed for City’s under-23 side last term, helping them win the Premier League 2 title while captaining the team on multiple occasions.

City are now said to be weighing up what is best for the midfielder’s development.

Lukas Nmecha set for big-money move

Former Middlesbrough striker Lukas Nmecha appears set to join Bundesliga side Wolfsburg in a deal worth around £11million.

Since his loan spell at Boro from Manchester City in 2020, the 22-year-old has impressed while on loan at Belgian side Anderlecht, where he scored 21 goals in 41 appearances.

Nmecha also finished as the top scorer in this year’s Euro Under-21s Championships and scored the winning goal for Germany against Portugal in the final.

During his loan spell at Boro, Nmecha, 22, failed to score in 13 matches across all competitions.

German side Red Bull Leipzig were also reportedly interested in signing the striker from City, yet their Bundesliga rivals Wolfsburg are now said to be closing in on a permanent deal.

More interest in Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu

Finally, Boro appear to face more competition if they pursue a move for Luton midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu this summer.

The Hatters want to keep the 27-year-old, whose contract at Kenilworth Road has expired, yet it appears he wants to explore other options.

Boro were said to be leading the race to sign Ruddock Mpanzu, while Championship rivals Blackburn have also been credited with interest in the player.

Reports in Turkey have since claimed that Super Lig side Hatayspor have met with Ruddock Mpanzu’s agent and a contract offer has been put forward.

