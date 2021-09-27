The club were successful in their appeal to an independent Regulatory Commission after Crooks was shown a straight red card three minutes from time at the Madejski Stadium.

Boro boss Neil Warnock was left dismayed at referee Peter Bankes who deemed Crooks’ coming together with Royals goalkeeper Luke Southwood as violent conduct with Bankes later admitting he had made a mistake in sending off the 27-year-old.

An FA statement said: “An independent Regulatory Commission has upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal in relation to Matt Crooks and removed his three-match suspension.

Middlesbrough midfielder Matt Crooks is available for selection after successful appeal (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“The midfielder was sent off for serious foul play in Middlesbrough FC’s game versus Reading on Saturday in the EFL Championship.”

The decision to overturn Crooks’ red card means Warnock will have the former Rotherham United man available for Tuesday’s night’s Championship match with Sheffield United at the Riverside.

