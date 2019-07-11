Boro youngster Stephen Wearne impressed against Gateshead.

Middlesbrough winners and losers: Mixed night for Boro squad in 3-1 win over Gateshead

Jonathan Woodgate recorded his first win as Middlesbrough head coach following a 3-1 win over Gateshead at the International Stadium – but who were the winners and losers following the pre-season friendly?

By Joe Nicholson
Thursday, 11 July, 2019, 11:56

While a couple of Boro’s youngsters took their opportunity to impress, others looked a little rusty in the Teessiders’ second game of the summer. Goals from Jonny Howson, Ashley Fletcher and Marvin Johnson secured the win – we take a closer look at who benefited and who missed their chance.

1. W: Patrick Reading

With George Friend still recovering from last season's injury, the 20-year-old left-back took his opportunity to impress. Reading was excellent in the first half, getting forward down the flank and whipping a couple of inviting crosses into the box.

2. W: Adam Clayton

Brought on with half an hour to go, Clayton looked a class above in a deep-lying midfield role. After starting against Grazer AK last week, the 30-year-old appears to be in pole position for a place in Boro's engine room. Clayton also set up Ashley Fletcher with a superb ball over the top for 2-1.

3. W: Stephen Wearne

After playing in a central role against Grazer AK, Wearne was deployed on the right against Gateshead. The 18-year-old saw plenty of the ball in the opening exchanges and sent some decent deliveries into the box.

4. L: Ryan Shotton

Moved into a centre-back role, Shotton still looked a little rusty against the Heed. With Dael Fry and Daniel Ayala to come back following injury setbacks, Shotton didn't exactly bolster his chances in the heart of defence, in a position where Woodgate has options.

