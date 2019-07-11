Middlesbrough winners and losers: Mixed night for Boro squad in 3-1 win over Gateshead
Jonathan Woodgate recorded his first win as Middlesbrough head coach following a 3-1 win over Gateshead at the International Stadium – but who were the winners and losers following the pre-season friendly?
While a couple of Boro’s youngsters took their opportunity to impress, others looked a little rusty in the Teessiders’ second game of the summer. Goals from Jonny Howson, Ashley Fletcher and Marvin Johnson secured the win – we take a closer look at who benefited and who missed their chance.